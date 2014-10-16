UPDATE 1-Lanxess Q4 core profit up as business restructure pays off
* Q4 EBITDA comes in just ahead of consensus (Releads, adds CEO comment, details on business performance, shares)
Oct 16 New York-based activist investor Clinton Group Inc is preparing to call on Atlantic Power Corp on Thursday to restart a sale process it abandoned last month, according to a draft letter to the company's board of directors seen by Reuters.
Clinton Group is confident that bids for Atlantic Power came in at least at $4 per share, the fund manager's senior managing director Joseph De Perio writes in the letter.
"With an unaffected price of $3 per share, such bids after a competitive process should have been attractive," De Perio writes.
Clinton is open to working with Atlantic Power in a constructive manner and believes many other shareholders are of like mind, De Perio writes. He adds that Clinton Group has a "meaningful" stake in Atlantic Power.
A representative for Boston-based Atlantic Power did not immediately respond to a request for comment. The company owns and operates a diverse fleet of power generation assets in the United States and Canada and has a market value of more than $300 million. (Reporting by Mike Stone in New York; Editing by James Dalgleish)
* Q4 EBITDA comes in just ahead of consensus (Releads, adds CEO comment, details on business performance, shares)
NEW DELHI, March 15 India's cabinet gave the go-ahead on Wednesday for state-run Indian Oil Corp to sell a 24 percent stake in a joint venture to its U.S.-based partner Lubrizol Corp, a government statement said.
BERLIN, March 15 Bosch, the world's biggest maker of automotive components, will continue to develop its own visual technology regardless of Intel's $15 billion deal to buy Mobileye, an executive said on Wednesday.