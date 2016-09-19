Sept 19 New Jersey's Stockton University is ramping up plans, including a bond sale this week, to build a $178 million campus in Atlantic City, the state's financially distressed gambling hub.

The Atlantic County Improvement Authority will issue nearly $128 million of municipal bonds on Thursday for Stockton University to fund construction of a new campus in the seaside resort town, according to a bond document released on Monday.

The campus will include a 56,000-square-foot academic building, residential housing for more than 500 students and nearly 900 parking spaces.

Local officials are hopeful the development will bring much-needed economic activity to the area. Atlantic City is facing a possible state takeover if it cannot soon craft a financial recovery plan, and last week it violated one of the terms of a $73 million bridge loan from the state.

Four of the city's eight casinos closed in 2014, leading to thousands of job losses and a shrunken property tax base. A previous plan by Stockton to turn one of the city's shuttered casinos into a university campus fell through.

The two-part bond deal on Thursday includes $77.2 million of general obligation lease revenue bonds backed by the university's rent revenues and insured by Assured Guaranty Municipal Corp. through lead underwriter Citigroup.

The remainder are county guaranteed revenue bonds backed by economic tax credits. (Reporting by Hilary Russ; Editing by Dan Grebler)