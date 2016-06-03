June 3 Real estate developer Bart Blatstein said
on Friday he will reopen the Showboat, one of Atlantic City's
four shuttered casino hotels, in July, but without the gambling.
Blatstein, chief executive of Philadelphia-based Tower
Investments, said in a statement that 852 hotel rooms will open
in two towers at the Showboat, making it the largest non-casino
hotel in New Jersey.
The announcement comes after state lawmakers and Governor
Chris Christie ended months of bickering over the best way to
help cash-strapped Atlantic City, passing legislation that gives
the city much-needed aid and 150 days to craft a recovery plan
before facing a possible state takeover.
"Last week our lawmakers ... gave investors a strong
blueprint for fiscal stability. I now see a clear path and
bright future for this city I love so much," Blatstein said.
The Showboat was one of four Atlantic City casinos to close
in 2014 largely because of competition from neighboring states
with newly legalized gambling.
All four remain closed, and up to half of the eight casinos
that remain could potentially shutter if New Jersey moves
forward with plans to open two new casinos outside of the city
in the northern part of the state, closer to New York City.
The expanded gambling proposal, however, faces a long and
uncertain future and voters, who are evenly split on the issue,
must still first decide in November whether to approve it.
The Showboat carries a deed restriction that currently
prevents it from reopening the casino. Former Showboat owner
Caesars Entertainment Corp closed it in 2014 even though
it had been marginally profitable.
Asked whether he would ever seek to reopen the casino at
Showboat, Blatstein said in a phone interview that "all options
are open ... It's a remarkable property. I'm very bullish on
Atlantic City."
He aims to open the hotel by July 4, though it could take an
additional week.
"To open up that many rooms in a month's time, it's a lot of
sheets and pillowcases. It's a lot of work," he said.
Blatstein has other developments in the seaside resort town,
including the boardwalk entertainment and retail complex The
Playground at Caesars casino hotel.
In May, the city council also gave the city the green light
to negotiate with Blatstein on the sale and development of
public land between the Showboat and neighboring Revel Casino
Hotel, which is also closed, the Press of Atlantic City
reported.
(Reporting by Hilary Russ; Editing by Tom Brown)