NEWARK, N.J., Sept 23 Atlantic City, the fiscally distressed New Jersey gambling hub, has until Oct. 3 to correct its breach of a $73 million bridge loan from the state, according to a statement from the state on Friday.

If the city does not fix the problem, the state can demand full repayment, withhold state aid or seize some city assets.

At issue is the city's water utility, which was used as collateral for the state loan. The city council was supposed to begin dissolving the quasi-independent utility by last Thursday so it could be brought under full city control and used to generate more money for the city.

But local officials failed to do that by the deadline, which is considered a breach of the loan terms.

The city is in the midst of crafting a recovery plan, but if it is not done in time or the state does not approve it, the state could move to a full city takeover.

Chris Filiciello, chief of staff to Mayor Don Guardian, said in a statement on Friday that city officials were continuing to focus on putting the plan together.

"If we are given the time to complete and present it, we know it will be the best plan to move Atlantic City forward while still maintaining our local sovereignty," he said.

The city's inability to meet its loan covenants is "indicative of the city's severe fiscal distress," Moody's Investors Service analyst Doug Goldmacher said in a commentary. "It also brings the city closer to a potential state takeover." (Reporting by Hilary Russ; Editing by Dan Grebler)