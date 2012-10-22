Oct 22 Standard & Poor's Ratings Services on
Monday said it revised Atlantic City, New Jersey's credit
outlook to stable from negative, citing its improved financial
position.
"The outlook reflects our view that the city has achieved
near-term stabilization of its financial position through budget
adjustments and the issuance of tax appeal refunding bonds,"
said S&P credit analyst Andrew Teras in a statement.
The rating agency also affirmed its A-minus general
obligation rating and assigned an A-minus rating with a stable
outlook to the city's series 2012 tax appeal refunding bonds.