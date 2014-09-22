Sept 22 Standard & Poor's lowered its rating on Atlantic City's general obligation bonds to 'BBB-plus' from 'A-minus', citing liquidity pressures following the closure of 4 of the 12 casinos in the city in New Jersey.

"We believe that these closures will have a substantial impact on the city's revenue structure given the city's tax base concentration, with 12 casinos representing 56 percent of 2014 assessed value," S&P said. (bit.ly/1sUWLVQ)

The ratings agency also said it could lower the rating if the city does not implement meaningful, corrective actions to address the potential revenue shortfalls.

Outlook on the city is negative. (Reporting By Kanika Sikka in Bangalore; Editing by Don Sebastian)