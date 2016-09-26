Sept 26 Atlantic City, New Jersey's fiscally
distressed gambling hub, will reap $100 million by selling a
defunct municipal airstip to the city's independent water
utility, Mayor Don Guardian and other officials said on Monday.
The land deal is part of a fiscal recovery plan that the
city must present to the state by early November or else face a
possible state takeover. The city's casino industry, and then
its property tax base, ran into problems because of gambling
competition in neighboring states.
(Reporting by Elinor Comlay in Atlantic City; Editing by Alan
Crosby)