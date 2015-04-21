SYDNEY, April 21 Atlas Iron Ltd, which is shutting its iron ore mines due to low prices, has asked Australian securities regulators to keep trading in its shares halted for three more weeks as it awaits the outcome of a company-wide review.

Atlas reiterated in a statement that it was not in breach of its debt covenants, but said recent falls in the iron ore price had forced it to wind down operations over April.

Atlas, which last traded on April 2, borrowed $275 million through a term loan in the U.S. markets, which matures in December 2017. The loan, which has no earnings-based covenants, carried a margin of 750 basis points over the Libor benchmark.

Spot iron ore prices .IO62-CNI=SI have fallen 60 percent over the past year following a massive rise in production, which analysts blame on overestimates of China's appetite for imported ore by mega miners.

Atlas was scheduled to ship the majority of its projected 13 million tonnes of iron ore this year to China.

Its shares last closed at A$0.12, showing a near- uninterrupted decline since mid-2011 from over A$4. (Reporting by James Regan; Editing by Richard Pullin)