(Repeats story published late Monday; no changes to text)
By James Regan
SYDNEY, July 20 Australian miner Atlas Iron
managed to raise less than half the A$180 million ($133
million) it sought in a share offering as it battles low iron
ore prices and sagging investment interest in the sector.
The troubled miner launched the offer last month, asking
contractors and new and existing shareholders to buy heavily
discounted shares in a last ditch attempt to stay afloat.
"There isn't much confidence in the iron ore market right
now, which really hurt Atlas," said a broker familiar with the
offering.
Atlas managed to raise only A$86 million in its offering but
Managing Director David Flanagan still called it an "immense
vote of confidence" in the company.
During the offering, Flanagan told Reuters, much of the
support derived from the company's mostly 33,000 individual
shareholders.
Founder and chairman of Australian miner Fortescue Metals
Group Andrew Forrest was among the investors, taking an
undisclosed number of the new Atlas shares.
Earlier, reflecting poor investor interest in the mining
sector, Fortescue had to make three attempts to refinance $2.3
billion in debt and succeeded only after paying a higher yield.
Last month, rating agency Fitch also downgraded its outlook
on BHP Billiton and Rio Tinto
from stable to negative, after cutting its price assumptions for
iron ore and other metals.
Atlas' stock has not traded since April 2, shortly before
shutting its three mines and saying it needed fresh capital and
a new business model to survive. The stock was frozen as 12
Australian cents. Two months earlier Atlas had posted a A$1.1
billion ($806 million) half-year loss.
Mining was suspended when iron ore fell to $47 a tonne, as
Atlas was losing $15 on each tonne mined. The miner has since
established a $50 break-even price, helped by a profit-sharing
arrangement with contractors.
The last of its mines reopened this month, with a hedging
strategy on some future production until the end of the year
guaranteeing Atlas floor prices of $50-$60 a tonne.
Iron ore .IO62-CNI=SIP stood at $50 a tonne on Monday.
The profit-sharing deal required contractors to put A$40
million towards the share offering. The new shares were priced
at 5 Australian cents each, with a free option at 7.5 Australian
cents.
"This raising will strengthen our balance sheet
considerably, giving us a measure of further protection against
iron ore price volatility," Flanagan said.
($1 = 1.3526 Australian dollars)
(Editing by Tom Hogue)