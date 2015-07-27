SYDNEY, July 27 Shares in Australia's Atlas Iron tumbled 68 percent when the stock resumed trading following a four month-hiatus, after it sought refinancing and issued new stock due to a collapse in iron ore prices.

The stock was fetching just under 4 Australian cents per share at 0137 GMT, giving the company a market capitalisation of about A$100 million ($72.9 million).

"There's a big question mark over Atlas' ability to compete in the market," said a Sydney-based broker, who declined to be named.

Atlas suspended mining when the iron ore price fell to $47 a tonne as it was losing $15 on each tonne mined. It has since established a $50 break-even price, helped by a profit-sharing arrangement with its contractors, and the last of its three mines reopened this month.

Iron ore .IO62-CNI=SI stood at $50.70 a tonne on Monday.

Atlas' stock last traded on April 2 at 12 Australian cents. The new shares were priced at 5 Australian cents each, with a free option at 7.5 Australian cents.

The miner managed to raise less than half the A$180 million it sought in a share offering. Contractors were required to put in A$40 million under the profit-sharing deal, while the remaining shares were mostly acquired by small investors.

Minnows such as Atlas were hurt by tumbling ore prices after big miners BHP Billiton , Rio Tinto and Fortescue Metals Group ramped production in an effort to squeeze out high-cost Chinese producers.

($1 = 1.3723 Australian dollars) (Reporting by James Regan; Editing by Richard Pullin)