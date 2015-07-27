SYDNEY, July 27 Shares in Australia's Atlas Iron
tumbled 68 percent when the stock resumed trading
following a four month-hiatus, after it sought refinancing and
issued new stock due to a collapse in iron ore prices.
The stock was fetching just under 4 Australian cents per
share at 0137 GMT, giving the company a market capitalisation of
about A$100 million ($72.9 million).
"There's a big question mark over Atlas' ability to compete
in the market," said a Sydney-based broker, who declined to be
named.
Atlas suspended mining when the iron ore price fell to $47 a
tonne as it was losing $15 on each tonne mined. It has since
established a $50 break-even price, helped by a profit-sharing
arrangement with its contractors, and the last of its three
mines reopened this month.
Iron ore .IO62-CNI=SI stood at $50.70 a tonne on Monday.
Atlas' stock last traded on April 2 at 12 Australian cents.
The new shares were priced at 5 Australian cents each, with a
free option at 7.5 Australian cents.
The miner managed to raise less than half the A$180 million
it sought in a share offering. Contractors were required to put
in A$40 million under the profit-sharing deal, while the
remaining shares were mostly acquired by small investors.
Minnows such as Atlas were hurt by tumbling ore prices after
big miners BHP Billiton , Rio Tinto
and Fortescue Metals Group ramped production
in an effort to squeeze out high-cost Chinese producers.
($1 = 1.3723 Australian dollars)
(Reporting by James Regan; Editing by Richard Pullin)