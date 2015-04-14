SYDNEY, April 14 Australia's Atlas Iron Ltd
on Tuesday said it was holding "positive" discussions
with unsecured creditors and was not at risk of defaulting after
deciding to cease mining due to low iron ore prices.
"There is no default pursuant to the terms of our secured
debt facilities," it said in a statement to the Australian
Securities Exchange, where Atlas share have been in a voluntary
trading halt since April 7.
Atlas, which was scheduled to ship the majority of its
projected 13 million tonnes of iron ore this year to China, will
cease all exports shortly after mining is brought to a halt
later this month.
The company borrowed $275 million through a term loan in the
U.S. markets which matures in December 2017. The loan, which has
no earnings-based covenants, paid a high margin of 750 basis
points over the Libor benchmark.
Spot iron ore prices .IO62-CNI=SI have fallen 60 percent
over the past year following a massive rise in production, which
analysts blame on overestimates of China's appetite for imported
ore by majors Vale, Rio Tinto and
BHP Billiton <BHP.AX<.
