By Anna Ringstrom and Johannes Hellstrom

STOCKHOLM, Jan 31 Swedish engineer Atlas Copco posted a record full-year profit after an in-line fourth quarter and said demand was set to weaken from the current high level due to global economic uncertainty.

"We have a good starting point but a challenging task ahead. The global outlook is difficult to predict and we will continue seeking long- and short-term growth opportunities," chief executive Ronnie Leten said on Tuesday.

Atlas, which makes compressors and construction and mining gear, used the global downturn in 2008-09 to trim costs. In the recovery, it rode a wave of strong demand, not least from a booming mining industry.

Fourth-quarter order intake grew 13 percent to 21.9 billion Swedish crowns ($3.2 billion), compared with a forecast for 20.9 billion in a Reuters poll.

Operating profit grew 15 percent to 4.60 billion crowns, compared with a forecast for 4.72 billion.

The operating margin, helped by higher volumes, was 20.6 percent, nearly unchanged, lagging the consensus for 21.8 percent. Adjusted for some unexpected restructuring and other one-off costs, the underlying result was in line with or even slightly better than expected, analysts said.

"The underlying performance is very strong and that suggests future quarters should continue to support rising margin improvement," said James Moore, an analyst at Redburn Partners.

Demand for most construction equipment fell in the quarter while demand from the mining industry for equipment as well as services remained high, Atlas said.

Profit at its mining unit, which accounts for about a third of revenue, was up 33 percent to 2.1 billion crowns. Atlas set a dividend of 5 crowns, just above expectations.

Its shares, which are trading close to a record level set in July, were up 1.2 percent at 1203 GMT, in line with the wider market in Stockholm.

Swedish peer Sandvik, maker of tools and mining equipment, was set to post results on Feb. 1. ($1 = 6.7631 Swedish crowns) (Additional reporting by Helena Soderpalm)