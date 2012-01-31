STOCKHOLM Jan 31 Compressor and machinery maker Atlas Copco posted a rise in fourth-quarter profit roughly in line with expectations on Tuesday but said it expected demand to weaken somewhat in the near term from high levels.

Operating profit at the group, which makes a wide range of compressors and construction and mining gear, was 4.6 billion Swedish crowns ($680 million), compared with a mean forecast for 4.7 billion in a Reuters poll of analysts and a year-earlier 4.0 billion.

"We have a good starting point but a challenging task ahead; the global outlook is difficult to predict and we will continue seeking long- and short-term growth opportunities," CEO Ronnie Leten said in a statement.

($1 = 6.7631 Swedish crowns)