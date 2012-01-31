STOCKHOLM Jan 31 Compressor and machinery
maker Atlas Copco posted a rise in fourth-quarter
profit roughly in line with expectations on Tuesday but said it
expected demand to weaken somewhat in the near term from high
levels.
Operating profit at the group, which makes a wide range of
compressors and construction and mining gear, was 4.6 billion
Swedish crowns ($680 million), compared with a mean forecast for
4.7 billion in a Reuters poll of analysts and a year-earlier 4.0
billion.
"We have a good starting point but a challenging task ahead;
the global outlook is difficult to predict and we will continue
seeking long- and short-term growth opportunities," CEO Ronnie
Leten said in a statement.
($1 = 6.7631 Swedish crowns)
