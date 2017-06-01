FRANKFURT, June 1 German prosecutors have
ordered Thyssenkrupp's Atlas Elektronik GmbH to pay to
the state about 48 million euros ($54 million) that it was found
to have earned from contracts in Greece and Peru.
The Bremen prosecutor's office said in a statement on
Thursday that it suspected employees of Atlas, a maritime
technology company, paid a Greek middle-man more than 13 million
euros to win submarine sonar system orders.
Some of that money ended up in the pockets of Greek
officials after having been funnelled through accounts in London
and Switzerland, it said.
In addition, the prosecutor's office said it found evidence
of bribes to a middle-man in connection with the sale of
torpedoes to Peru's navy.
It said it had found a manager of Atlas, whom it did not
name, had committed a negligent breach of his supervisory
duties. That manager no longer works for the company.
"The managing director is accused of having failed to set up
effective compliance controls to prevent the violations by
employees of Atlas Elektronik GmbH," it said.
Atlas welcomed the decision, which allows it to continue to
bid for government projects because it paid a so-called
forfeiture order rather than a fine.
"It ends a difficult period for our company," Atlas Chief
Executive Jens Bodo Koch said in a statement.
The payment order concludes the prosecutor's investigation
of Atlas but not ongoing probes of Atlas staff and their
accomplices, the prosecutor's office said.
Earlier this year, Thyssenkrupp agreed to buy the 49 percent
of Atlas it did not already own from Airbus.
($1 = 0.8913 euros)
