* Atlas showed Greenland lost 15 pct of ice cover
* Scientists say information misleading
By Nina Chestney
LONDON, Sept 19 The Times Atlas of the World
exaggerated the rate of Greenland's ice loss in its thirteenth
edition last week, scientists said on Monday.
The atlas, published by HarperCollins, showed that Greenland
lost 15 percent of its ice cover over the past 12 years, based
on information from the National Snow and Ice Data Center in
Colorado in the United States.
The Greenland ice sheet is the second biggest in the world
and significant shrinking could lead to a global rise in sea
levels.
"While global warming has played a role in this reduction,
it is also as a result of the much more accurate data and
in-depth research that is now available," HarperCollins said on
its website on Monday.
However, a number of scientists disputed the claim.
"We believe that the figure of a 15 percent decrease in
permanent ice cover since the publication of the previous atlas
12 years (ago) is both incorrect and misleading," said Poul
Christoffersen, glaciologist at the Scott Polar Research
Institute (SPRI) at the University of Cambridge.
"We concluded that a sizable portion of the area mapped as
ice-free in the Atlas is clearly still ice-covered."
Other scientists agreed.
"These new maps are ridiculously off base, way exaggerated
relative to the reality of rapid change in Greenland," said
Jeffrey S. Kargel, senior research scientist at the University
of Arizona.
The Times Atlas suggested the Greenland ice sheet has lost
300,000 square kilometres in the past 12 years, at a rate of 1.5
percent per year.
However, measurements suggest this rate is at least 10 times
faster than in reality, added J. Graham Cogley, Professor of
Geography at Trent University, Ontario, Canada.
"It could easily be 20 times too fast and might well be 50
times too fast," he added.
Last year, a U.N. committee of climate scientists came under
fire for bungling a forecast of when Himalayan glaciers would
thaw.
The panel's 2007 report, the main guide for governments in
fighting climate change, included an incorrect projection that
all Himalayan glaciers could vanish by 2035, hundreds of years
earlier than scientists' projections.