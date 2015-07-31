SYDNEY, July 31 Australia's Atlas Iron said on Friday it is on track to return to full production of 14 to 15 million tonnes per annum of iron ore by December after resuming operations at two Pilbara mines.

During the quarter, Atlas suspended and then resumed production, cut costs and launched a A$87 million ($63.26 million) capital raising.

Its shares tumbled 70 percent this week after the stock resumed trading following a four-month hiatus caused by the collapse in iron ore prices.

Australia's fourth-biggest iron ore miner unveiled a 44 percent decline in shipments of the steelmaking ingredient, nearly all of which was sold into China, during the June quarter compared with the prior period. ($1 = 1.3753 Australian dollars) (Reporting by James Regan and Swati Pandey; Editing by Ed Davies)