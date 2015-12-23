SYDNEY Dec 23 Australian iron ore miner Atlas Iron Ltd said it has agreed a far-reaching debt restructuring that will hand its lenders 70 percent of the company's stock as it struggles to stay afloat.

Under the proposed deal, the company's so-called Term Loan B lenders would retire $132 million in debt, cutting Atlas's debt load to $135 million from $267 million.

In exchange, the lenders would be issued shares and options giving them 70 percent of the shares and options on issue.

Oversupply and a slowing economy in top consumer China have hit iron ore markets hard, piling pressure on smaller Australian producers such Atlas, BC Iron and Arrium Ltd,

Atlas is Australia's fourth-largest iron ore miner, although collectively the minnows mine less than 10 percent of the country's annual 700 million tonnes of sea-traded iron ore and they have suffered the most from weak demand from China.

Atlas posted a A$1.38 billion ($998 million) loss for 2014/15 after it took A$1.01 billion in impairment charges and writedowns following a restructuring and capital raising earlier in the year in order to get its mines back in operation.

The miner had been forced suspend production at its three mines in April, but resumed operations between May and July.

Iron ore stood at $40.20 a tonne on Wednesday, according to the Steel Index, compared with highs above $190 a tonne in 2011.

($1 = 1.3824 Australian dollars) (Reporting by James Regan; Editing by Richard Pullin)