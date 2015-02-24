SYDNEY Feb 24 Australian miner Atlas Iron Ltd said it was racing to lower its operating costs after posting a A$1.09 billion ($847 million) half-year loss on the back of a tumble in iron ore prices.

Atlas is one of a handful of small-tonnage iron ore miners that have been hurt by moves by mega-miners BHP Billiton and Rio Tinto to ramp up output to grab a bigger share of the Chinese market from the country's domestic producers.

Atlas posted a first-half underlying net loss of A$139 million, down from a profit of A$61.2 million in the same period a year ago. Including A$834 million in non-cash impairments relating to the value of its mines, its net loss ballooned to A$1.09 billion from a A$73.7 million profit a year earlier.

Atlas Managing Director Ken Brinsden said on Tuesday the company would be "unrelenting" in its focus on cost reduction as it combats the supply glut for the raw steelmaking ingredient.

He forecast an average all-in cost for producing iron ore of A$60-A$63 per tonne in the six months to June 30, 2015, down from A$67.29 in the first half of the 2014/15 financial year.

Iron ore .IO62-CNI=SI stood at $63.40 (A$81) a tonne.

Another Australian "junior", BC Iron, on Tuesday reported a net loss of A$96.3 million, which included non-cash impairments of A$100.2 million.

Atlas shares fell 2.4 percent in morning trade to A$0.20 a share, while BC Iron fell 5.7 percent to A$0.50 in a slightly firmer overall market.

($1 = 1.2821 Australian dollars)