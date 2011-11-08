* Two more planes due in Q4, 4 in 2012
* Plane seen aiding profit
Nov 8 Cargo carrier Atlas Air Worldwide
Holdings Inc (AAWW.O) said on Tuesday it expects to take
delivery of two more Boeing Co (BA.N) 747-8 Freighter aircraft
in the current quarter after receiving a first last week.
Atlas Air has nine of the new Boeing freighter planes on
order. It said it expects to receive four aircraft next year
and two in the first half of 2013.
The company, which initially had 12 of the freighter
aircraft on order but canceled orders for three early-build
models in September, has said that each freighter plane is
expected to add 4 cents in per-share earnings a month in
initial years of operation.
(Reporting by Karen Jacobs, editing by Gerald E. McCormick)