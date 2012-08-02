Aug 2 Cargo carrier Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings Inc posted a higher quarterly profit on Thursday, aided by growth in military passenger service and higher commercial charter flying.

Net income was $30.9 million, or $1.16 a share, in the second quarter, compared with $23.8 million, or 90 cents a share, a year earlier.

The company stood by a prior view calling for full-year earnings to top $5.10 a share. (Reporting by Karen Jacobs; Editing by Gerald E. McCormick)