BRIEF-Freeport-McMoRan says as of Feb 24, PT-FI has not obtained approval to export concentrate - SEC Filing
* As of Feb 24, 2017, PT-FI has not obtained approval to export concentrate and production remains suspended - SEC filing
Aug 2 Cargo carrier Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings Inc posted a higher quarterly profit on Thursday, aided by growth in military passenger service and higher commercial charter flying.
Net income was $30.9 million, or $1.16 a share, in the second quarter, compared with $23.8 million, or 90 cents a share, a year earlier.
The company stood by a prior view calling for full-year earnings to top $5.10 a share. (Reporting by Karen Jacobs; Editing by Gerald E. McCormick)
* Dow down 0.26 pct, S&P 500 down 0.20 pct, Nasdaq down 0.16 pct (Updates to mid-afternoon, changes byline)
WASHINGTON, Feb 24 President Donald Trump signed an executive order on Friday to place "regulatory reform" task forces within federal agencies in what may be the most far reaching effort to pare back U.S. red tape in recent decades.