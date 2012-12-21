STOCKHOLM Dec 21 Atlas Copco : * To acquire meyco, broadens offering for tunneling and mining * agreed to acquire the Switzerland-based MEYCO Equipment business from BASF Construction Chemicals Europe AG. * The acquisition broadens Atlas Copco's offering with mobile equipment for applying sprayed concrete (shotcreting) in underground operations * MEYCO has about 40 employees and had revenues in 2011 of around MEUR 20 (MSEK 175).