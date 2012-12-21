Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
Feb 24 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2100 GMT on Friday:
STOCKHOLM Dec 21 Atlas Copco : * To acquire meyco, broadens offering for tunneling and mining * agreed to acquire the Switzerland-based MEYCO Equipment business from BASF Construction Chemicals Europe AG. * The acquisition broadens Atlas Copco's offering with mobile equipment for applying sprayed concrete (shotcreting) in underground operations * MEYCO has about 40 employees and had revenues in 2011 of around MEUR 20 (MSEK 175).
Feb 24 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2100 GMT on Friday:
NEW YORK, Feb 24 The U.S. dollar fell to a more than two-week low against the Japanese yen on Friday as investors doubted the likelihood of swift tax reform and a quick spending boost from U.S. President Donald Trump's administration.
TORONTO, Feb 24 A strike at Noranda Income Fund's zinc processing plant in Quebec stretched into a 13th day on Friday, with no talks scheduled between management and the United Steelworkers of America union.