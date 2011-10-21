* Q3 operating profit 4.8 bln SEK, vs consensus 4.3 bln

* Mining gear unit profit +52 pct, mining industry demand strong

* Shares up 3 pct on strong profit, margin

* Order growth lags fcast, says market generally uncertain

* Sees overall demand weakening near-term from high level (Adds detail, analysts, updates shares)

By Anna Ringstrom and Johannes Hellstrom

STOCKHOLM, Oct 21 Swedish compressor and machinery maker Atlas Copco (ATCOa.ST) warned of weaker demand in the near term when posting heftier third-quarter profit growth than expected.

Analysts said on Friday the softer outlook was not surprising given global economic uncertainty, while an unexpectedly large profit margin reassured in the face of tougher times.

The maker of construction and mining gear, which used the global downturn to trim costs, has ridden a wave of strong demand in recent quarters, not least from a booming mining industry, to record earnings.

In July-September, operating profit grew 31 percent year-on-year to 4.8 billion crowns ($721 million) against a mean forecast for 4.3 billion in a Reuters poll of analysts.

"This is so strong I can't believe it," Evli Bank analyst Magnus Axen said. "When it comes to the outlook, it shouldn't be a surprise to anyone that they would guide for demand to come down from very high levels."

Atlas said higher volumes and prices helped boost the operating margin to 23.1 percent from 21.3, topping by far the consensus for 21.5 percent.

Demand from the mining industry for equipment as well as services remained high in the quarter, while demand for most types of construction equipment weakened, Atlas said.

Profit at the mining unit, which accounts for a third of revenues, soared 52 percent to 1.96 billion crowns.

Atlas shares were up 2.44 percent at 1300 GMT, outperforming the wider market in Stockholm and taking the stock's drop from an all-time-high in July to 25 percent.

OUTLOOK PRESSURE

Group order intake grew somewhat less than expected to 21.2 billion crowns from 19.3 billion.

"Overall demand for Atlas Copco's products and services is expected to weaken somewhat from the current high level," Atlas said. In July, it guided for unchanged demand in the near term.

"Although this (downgrade) should not be surprising to the market, we see it as a small negative given the small miss on orders," Credit Suisse analysts said in a note to clients.

On Wednesday, Swedish sector peer SKF (SKFb.ST), a leading bearings maker, posted rising profit but warned of lower demand ahead due to debt problems in Europe and sluggish U.S. growth, casting a shadow over the manufacturing sector.

"Considering the softening we have seen in the construction industry and the generally uncertain market situation, we have reviewed our contingency plans," Atlas Copco Chief Executive Ronnie Leten said in a statement on Friday.

"Our performance in the third quarter was very strong, and we achieved good growth figures, especially in the United States and China," he said.

($1 = 6.659 Swedish Crowns) (Reporting by Anna Ringstrom; Editing by Will Waterman and David Cowell)