Libyans intercept at least 1,131 migrants off western coast in a week - coast guard
TRIPOLI, Feb 4 Libya's coast guard intercepted at least 1,131 migrants near the western city of Sabratha over the course of a week, a spokesman said on Saturday.
* Says overall demand weakening somewhat from high level
* Limited impact so far on demand from recent global uncertainty
* Capital markets day in Antwerp on Tuesday
By Ben Deighton
ANTWERP, Belgium, Nov 29 Swedish compressor and machinery maker Atlas Copco on Tuesday repeated its near-term outlook, given on Oct. 21, that overall demand is weakening somewhat from a high level.
"The recent economic uncertainty in the global markets has so far had a limited impact on demand for Atlas Copco's products, but we are well prepared for any situation," Chief Executive Ronnie Leten said in a statement ahead of an investor conference in Antwerp, Belgium on Tuesday.
"We have a strong balance sheet that supports investments in innovation, geographical presence and our service business, and we see many possibilities to develop the business also in a difficult market," he said.
Analysts said on Oct. 21 the new demand outlook, which was weaker than the previous, came as no surprise given global economic uncertainty.
Leten said on Tuesday developing Atlas Copco's service business would remain a focus area for the group. The aftermarket, including service, spare parts and consumables, currently accounts for around 40 percent of revenue.
The maker of construction and mining gear has rode a wave of strong demand, not least from a booming mining industry, to record earnings.
In the third quarter, Atlas Copco's operating profit grew 31 percent year-on-year to 4.8 billion crowns, while higher volumes and prices helped boost its operating margin to 23.1 percent from 21.3 percent.
Swedish peer SKF, a leading bearings maker, also warned of lower demand ahead in its third-quarter report, due to debt problems in Europe and sluggish U.S. growth. (Editing by David Holmes)
WASHINGTON, Feb 4 The Department of Homeland Security will stop flagging travelers from certain countries targeted by an executive order from President Donald Trump, a spokeswoman said on Saturday, in order to comply with a federal court ruling.
WASHINGTON, Feb 4 The U.S. State Department will allow people with valid visas into the United States, a department official said on Saturday, in order to comply with an opinion from a federal judge in Seattle barring President Donald Trump's executive action.