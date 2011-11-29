* Says overall demand weakening somewhat from high level

By Ben Deighton

ANTWERP, Belgium, Nov 29 Swedish compressor and machinery maker Atlas Copco on Tuesday repeated its near-term outlook, given on Oct. 21, that overall demand is weakening somewhat from a high level.

"The recent economic uncertainty in the global markets has so far had a limited impact on demand for Atlas Copco's products, but we are well prepared for any situation," Chief Executive Ronnie Leten said in a statement ahead of an investor conference in Antwerp, Belgium on Tuesday.

"We have a strong balance sheet that supports investments in innovation, geographical presence and our service business, and we see many possibilities to develop the business also in a difficult market," he said.

Analysts said on Oct. 21 the new demand outlook, which was weaker than the previous, came as no surprise given global economic uncertainty.

Leten said on Tuesday developing Atlas Copco's service business would remain a focus area for the group. The aftermarket, including service, spare parts and consumables, currently accounts for around 40 percent of revenue.

The maker of construction and mining gear has rode a wave of strong demand, not least from a booming mining industry, to record earnings.

In the third quarter, Atlas Copco's operating profit grew 31 percent year-on-year to 4.8 billion crowns, while higher volumes and prices helped boost its operating margin to 23.1 percent from 21.3 percent.

Swedish peer SKF, a leading bearings maker, also warned of lower demand ahead in its third-quarter report, due to debt problems in Europe and sluggish U.S. growth. (Editing by David Holmes)