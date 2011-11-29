* Says overall demand weakening somewhat from high level

By Ben Deighton

ANTWERP, Belgium, Nov 29 Compressor and machinery maker Atlas Copco AB said its construction equipment business had weakened further in the fourth quarter due to global economic uncertainties, although business in other units was developing well.

The Swedish group has so far ridden the global economic downturn, trimming costs and ring a wave of strong demand from the booming mining industry in particular and producing record earnings.

But the worsening conditions the company warned of a month ago have established themselves in the construction sector two months in to the fourth quarter.

"In the call we had for the Q3 results we already mentioned that we see a softening of the business in the construction area. That continues to be (the case) and we are reducing our resources accordingly," Leten told an investor conference.

"But in the other business areas we still see good business development going on," he said at the company's capital markets day on Tuesday in Antwerp, Belgium, manufacturing hub for its biggest division Compressor Technique.

The Construction Technique unit generated roughly 15 percent of group revenue in the third quarter. Atlas Copco repeated a near-term outlook, given in the third-quarter report on Oct. 21, for somewhat weakening overall demand from a high level.

"The recent economic uncertainty in the global markets has so far had a limited impact on demand for Atlas Copco's products, but we are well prepared for any situation," the group said in a statement.

It said it had a strong balance and saw possibilities to develop the business, even in a difficult market.

Swedish sector peers SKF, a leading bearings maker, and specialty steel and tool maker Sandvik, also said this month they were bracing for lower demand ahead, due to debt problems in Europe and sluggish U.S. growth.

Atlas Copco's products and services range from compressed air and gas equipment, generators, construction and mining equipment, industrial tools and assembly systems.

Leten said developing the service business would remain a focus. The aftermarket, including service, spare parts and consumables, accounts for around 40 percent of revenue.

In the third quarter, its operating profit grew 31 percent year-on-year to 4.8 billion crowns. Higher volumes and prices helped boost operating margin to 23.1 percent from 21.3 percent.

Leten said the group, which has sales in more than 130 countries, was focusing on growth rather than margins, and was still keen on making acquisitions. "I can tell you and assure you hunting season is still open," he said.

Shares in the group, which hit an all-time-high above 173 crowns in July, were down 0.3 percent at 0911 GMT at 134.50 crowns. The Stockholm market was down 0.7 percent. (Additional reporting by Johannes Hellstrom; Writing by Anna Ringstrom; Editing by David Holmes and Andrew Callus)