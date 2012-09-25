STOCKHOLM, Sept 25 The outlook for the market
for Swedish engineering group Atlas Copco's
industrial compressors has remained steady since July, when the
company reported its second quarter earnings figures, a top
executive said on Tuesday.
Atlas Copco makes industrial compressors, mining equipment
and industrial tools. In the second quarter results, the group
reported its first fall in like-for-like orders since 2009.
"I cannot say that the market outlook is worse at this
moment than it was two months ago," said industrial compressor
division chief Stephan Kuhn told Reuters.
"As of right now I would say it (the market) is about the
same ...," he added. He was speaking after the group announced
an order from Saudi Arabia for three gas compressors for the
power industry, an order he said was worth about $15 million.
He said the compressor market remained mixed, depending on
the type of compressor and the part of the world.
For big machines, of the type covered in the Saudi order, he
said the market outlook was positive.
But for smaller, standard compressors, the picture was mixed
as the North American market was seeing gains and south Europe
was going down.
