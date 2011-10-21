(Repeats to additional alert with no change to text)
STOCKHOLM Oct 21 Compressor and machinery maker
Atlas Copco (ATCOa.ST) posted a bigger rise than expected in
third-quarter profit on Friday but said it expected demand to
weaken somewhat in the near term from high levels.
Operating profit at the group, which makes a wide range of
compressors and construction and mining gear, was 4.80 billion
crowns ($721 million), compared with a mean forecast for 4.33
billion in a Reuters poll of analysts and a year-earlier 3.78
billion.
"The overall demand for Atlas Copco's products and services
is expected to weaken somewhat from the current high level,"
Atlas said in a statement.
($1 = 6.659 Swedish Crowns)
(Reporting by Anna Ringstrom)