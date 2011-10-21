(Repeats to additional alert with no change to text)

STOCKHOLM Oct 21 Compressor and machinery maker Atlas Copco (ATCOa.ST) posted a bigger rise than expected in third-quarter profit on Friday but said it expected demand to weaken somewhat in the near term from high levels.

Operating profit at the group, which makes a wide range of compressors and construction and mining gear, was 4.80 billion crowns ($721 million), compared with a mean forecast for 4.33 billion in a Reuters poll of analysts and a year-earlier 3.78 billion.

"The overall demand for Atlas Copco's products and services is expected to weaken somewhat from the current high level," Atlas said in a statement.

