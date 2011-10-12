(Corrects translation in 3rd paragraph quote; also adds cross-reference to July story)

STOCKHOLM Oct 12 Atlas Copco's (ATCOa.ST) top executive on Wednesday stood by the company's outlook, given in its second-quarter report, despite increased turbulence in global markets.

In July, the company said it expected overall demand in the near term to remain at the current high level.

"If you look to the outlook that was sent out in July, I would reconfirm that part for the time being," CEO Ronnie Leten told reporters. "We stick to that."

The company reports its third-quarter results on Oct. 21. (Reporting by Johannes Hellstrom)