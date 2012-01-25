MELBOURNE Jan 25 Atlas Iron, Australia's No.4 iron ore miner, said on Wednesday iron ore demand from China is strong at the "right" price and is expected to pick up after Chinese New Year.

"Provided that your tons are competitive with the market, the actual consumption rate is as strong as ever," Chief Commercial Officer Mark Hancock told reporters on a conference call.

"Demand seems strong. It'll be interesting to see post Chinese New Year. Obviously, the expectation is there'll be a further pick-up in demand and price post that," he said.

Atlas expects iron ore prices to remain between around $120-150 a tonne longer term. (Reporting by Sonali Paul; Editing by Lincoln Feast)