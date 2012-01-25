(Adds CEO comments, details, share price)

MELBOURNE Jan 25 Atlas Iron, Australia's No.4 iron ore miner, said on Wednesday iron ore demand from China remains strong at the right price and is expected to pick up after Chinese New Year.

"Provided that your tons are competitive with the market, the actual consumption rate is as strong as ever," Chief Commercial Officer Mark Hancock told reporters on a conference call.

Atlas cut its production target to between 5.5 million and 5.7 million tonnes for the year to June 2012, from an earlier target of 6 million tonnes a year, as mining, trucking and port operations were disrupted by cyclone Heidi this month.

Nearly all of its ore is sold to Chinese mills.

Hancock said iron prices may be softer in the first quarter, although demand is expected to pick up following Chinese New Year.

"It's probably fair to say we don't see it getting to the highs of 2011 over 2012. But, equally, we expect that it'll be a pretty solid year from what we've heard," he said.

Atlas expects iron ore prices to remain between around $120-150 a tonne longer term.

Atlas, looking to double production to 12 million tonnes a year by June 2013 and then raise exports to 46 million tonnes a year in 2017, is often touted as a potential takeover target, possibly even for giant BHP Billiton.

Atlas Managing Director David Flanagan said the A$2.8 billion company, which last year took over iron ore explorers FerrAus and Giralia, was not just lining itself up for sale.

"We don't think we're a fish floundering on a rock. We're doing ok," he told reporters.

But he said the main attraction in Atlas is its access to 44.5 million tonnes of port capacity, which he said would generate A$5 billion in cash for any company that faces port constraints in the iron ore rich Pilbara region.

"Now Atlas's current market cap is a very small fraction of that. That's where people see the sweet spot in our business," he said.

"We're very, very, very much focused on getting that value for that infrastructure and our assets into the hands of our business and our shareholders."

Atlas shares fell 4.9 percent to A$3.10 after it trimmed its production forecast for the year to June 2012.