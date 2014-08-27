SYDNEY Aug 28 Atlas Iron on Thursday
posted A$9 million (US$8.4 million) in underlying annual
after-tax profit attributable to shareholders compared with a
year-ago loss as sharply higher production offset lower iron ore
prices.
"Our operations have met or exceeded all production and cost
targets, with further gains forecast for this financial year,"
said Atlas Managing Director Ken Brinsden.
Atlas, Australia's fourth biggest iron ore producer in
tonnage mined, produced 10.9 million tonnes of iron ore in
fiscal 2014 ended June 30, up 47 percent on the previous fiscal
year.
Revenue in fiscal 2014 rose to A$1.1 billion, up 58 percent
against the previous year.
(U.S. $1 = 1.0714 Australian dollar)
(Reporting by James Regan, editing by G Crosse)