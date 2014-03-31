March 31 Atlas Mara Co-Nvest Ltd :
* Atlas Mara Co-Nvest Limited to acquire sub-saharan African
Bank ABC Holdings Limited and ADC African Development
Corporation AG for up to approximately $265 million
* Following completion of deal, provide up to $100 million
of equity to Bancabc, to drive its growth going forward, as well
as support Bancabc's management in obtaining additional
liquidity, including raising tier II capital
* Atlas Mara intends to seek re-admission to listing on
official list, trading on LSE under existing Atlas Mara name and
ticker, ATMA.
* Transactions are expected to be funded through proceeds of
Atlas Mara's previously completed IPO and issuance of Atlas Mara
shares
Source text for Eikon:
