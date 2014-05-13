UPDATE 3-Activist hedge fund critical of Walt Disney's move on Disneyland Paris
* Disneyland Paris has struggled with losses and debts (Adds comment from source familiar with the matter)
May 13 Atlas Mara Co-Nvest Ltd :
* Proposed placing of 36,500,000 ordinary shares
* Intends to commence a private placement of 36,500,000 new ordinary shares in Atlas Mara at an issue price of $11.00 per offer share to raise about $400 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Disneyland Paris has struggled with losses and debts (Adds comment from source familiar with the matter)
MOSCOW, March 13 Russian homebuilder PIK Group said on Monday it had approved a tender offer for its global depositary receipts (GDRs) and would cancel their listing on the London Stock Exchange.
* Redrow made 814p/share proposal (Adds details of Redrow offer)