LONDON Nov 18 Atlas Mara, the African
investment vehicle of former Barclays boss Bob Diamond,
said it remains on the lookout for acquisitions as part of its
plan to build sub-Saharan Africa's leading bank.
The company, which was formed a year ago and has made a trio
of sizeable deals, said on Tuesday it plans to improve
efficiencies, controls and governance and "address shortcomings
in the credit processes" of its businesses to drive growth.
"Atlas Mara will continue to execute its plans for
safeguarding, integrating and growing its operating businesses
while also continuing to evaluate acquisition opportunities in
its existing, as well as other, attractive Sub-Saharan African
markets," it said in a trading statement.
It said it had hired Richard Muller as chief integration
officer, who will be responsible for making sure synergies from
acquired businesses are delivered. Muller used to work for
Barclays Plc and Absa Group Ltd.
Atlas Mara, which is also backed by Africa-based
entrepreneur Ashish Thakkar, in September increased its stake in
Union Bank of Nigeria to almost 30 percent, adding to
previous deals that have given it a platform in several
countries including Botswana, Mozambique and Tanzania.
