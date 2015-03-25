LONDON, March 25 Atlas Mara, the
African bank co-founded by former Barclays boss Bob Diamond, is
considering more acquisitions and may raise cash to pay for them
as it reported a loss for its first full year.
Atlas Mara said the deals could range in scale "from
multi-national operations to smaller 'bolt-on' acquisitions" and
it may seek external financing this year to help. It has raised
$625 million in two fundraisings.
It aims to improve corporate governance, credit quality and
operating efficiency at the businesses it already owns, the
London-listed company said on Wednesday.
"Although forecasting is challenging in the current
environment, we expect to demonstrate marked improvements in
organic growth and profitability," said Chief Executive John
Vitalo.
Atlas Mara was co-founded by Diamond and Africa-based
entrepreneur Ashish Thakkar in 2013 and wants to become
sub-Saharan Africa's leading bank. After a series of deals it
has operations or interests across seven countries, including
Botswana, Nigeria and Zimbabwe.
Diamond is one of the world's best-known bankers after
building Barclays' investment bank over a decade and
becoming CEO. He was forced out in 2012 by UK regulators after
the lender was fined for attempted rigging of Libor interest
rates.
Atlas Mara said it made a loss of $63.1 million for the 13
months to the end of 2014 after takeover costs and provisions.
Difficult economic and liquidity conditions in some countries
and a strong U.S. dollar also hurt, it said.
Stripping out transaction and integration costs it would
have made an underlying net profit of $7.2 million.
It said it expects to make a net profit this year and in the
medium term should deliver a return on equity of about 20
percent, which is well above what almost all other banks are
targeting.
(Reporting by Steve Slater, editing by Louise Heavens)