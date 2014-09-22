Sept 22 Atlas Mara Co-nvest Ltd
* Mandatory offer for remaining 4.2 pct of ABC Holdings
* Today announces its intention to make an offer to all
remaining holders of ordinary shares in ABCH
* This intention is in line with Atlas Mara's previous
communications to market
* Consideration to be offered to minority shareholders will
be cash or an equivalent value of Atlas Mara ordinary shares
* A cash amount of bwp 7.49 (equivalent of $0.82 as at 15
September 2014) will be offered for each abch share listed on
bse and us$ 0.82 for each ABCH share listed on ZSE
* Atlas Mara expects that offer will commence on 24
september 2014
