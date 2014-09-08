UPDATE 3-In split from SocGen, TCW's fortunes seen set to rise
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
Sept 8 Atlas Mara Co-nvest Ltd :
* Appointment of chief financial officer
* Appointment of Arina McDonald as chief financial officer
* McDnald will join company on November 1, 2014 and will be appointed to executive committee Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
* Defendant's federal conviction was overturned in February
* Alternatives to Libor to be found for some contracts