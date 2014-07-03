July 3 Atlas Mara Co-nvest Ltd
* Launches public share-for-share offer to acquire all
shares of adc african development corporation ag
* Offer corresponds to an implied price of eur 10.45 per adc
share (based on average share price of atlas mara during three
months period immediately prior to march 31, 2014)
* Bidder is offering five ordinary shares of atlas mara for
four shares of adc (representing an exchange ratio of 1.25)
* Offer represents a premium of 16.7% to adc's closing price
on march 28, 2014Adc shareholders representing 34.1% of adc's
shares outstanding have provided irrevocable undertakings to
tender their shares into offer
* Adc shareholders are invited to tender their shares by
july 31, 2014
