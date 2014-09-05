Sept 5 Atlas Mara Co-nvest Ltd :

* Atlas Mara to increase its stake in Union Bank of Nigeria to 29.9% for approximately $270 million

* Will purchase stake from Asset Management Corporation of Nigeria ("AMCON")

* Upon completion of transaction, company will own a total combined interest in UBN of 29.9%

* As at June 30, 2014, UBN had approximately $6.3 billion of assets, $1.7 billion in loans, $3.1 billion in deposits and $1.3 billion in equity