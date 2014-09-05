UPDATE 2-UK builder Bovis in talks with Galliford Try after rejecting bids
* Redrow made 814p/share proposal (Adds details of Redrow offer)
Sept 5 Atlas Mara Co-nvest Ltd :
* Atlas Mara to increase its stake in Union Bank of Nigeria to 29.9% for approximately $270 million
* Will purchase stake from Asset Management Corporation of Nigeria ("AMCON")
* Upon completion of transaction, company will own a total combined interest in UBN of 29.9%
* As at June 30, 2014, UBN had approximately $6.3 billion of assets, $1.7 billion in loans, $3.1 billion in deposits and $1.3 billion in equity Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
LONDON, March 12 British homebuilder Bovis has rejected a bid approach from rival Galliford Try but remains in negotiations about a possible deal, the firm said on Sunday, adding it had also rejected a proposal from another suitor, Redrow.
LONDON, March 12 HSBC Holdings Plc is lining up Mark Tucker, currently chief executive of insurer AIA Group Ltd , to be the next chairman of Europe's biggest bank, sources with direct knowledge of the matter said on Sunday.