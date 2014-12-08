Dec 8 Atlas Mara Co-nvest Ltd
* Doug T. Munatsi, group CEO, Beki Moyo, group CFO, and
Francis M. Dzanya, group COO, will be stepping down from their
roles at BancABC at end of year
* Determined that now is right time for Munatsi, Moyo and
Dzanya to stand down
* Howard Buttery has stepped down as chairman of board of
directors of BancABC and will be leaving board at year- end
* John Vitalo, ceo of Atlas Mara, has been appointed as
interim chairman
* Atlas Mara, in consultation with board of directors of
bancabc, has identified Simbarashe Ronald Pfende, as CEO
* Makhosi Boyede and Amelia Reynecke have been appointed as
co-COOs, Christine Bronkhorst has been appointed as CFO
* Munatsi, Moyo and Dzanya received a total of 1,743,888
Atlas Mara shares at time of completion of BancABC acquisition
* Atlas Mara has agreed to purchase Munatsi, Moro and
Dzanya's shares at a price of $10 per share
* BancABC expects to incur a one-time net charge to income
of approximately $5.8 million in 4th qtr of 2014
