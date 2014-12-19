Networking software maker Citrix seeks buyers -sources
March 13 U.S. networking software company Citrix Systems Inc has been exploring strategic alternatives including a potential sale, people familiar with the matter said on Monday.
Dec 19 Atlas Mara Co-nvest Ltd
* Atlas Mara successfully increases its stake in Union Bank of Nigeria to 29.9 pct
* Acquisition of approximately 20.9 pct in Union Bank of Nigeria Plc ("UBM"), from Asset Management Corporation of Nigeria ("AMCON"), for a purchase price of approximately $250 million
* Nvest now owns a total combined interest in UBN of 29.9 pct
March 13 Pershing Square Capital Management Lp
* Morgan Stanley reports 5.0 percent passive stake in Amicus Therapeutics Inc as of March 6 - SEC filing