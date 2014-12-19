Dec 19 Atlas Mara Co-nvest Ltd

* Atlas Mara successfully increases its stake in Union Bank of Nigeria to 29.9 pct

* Acquisition of approximately 20.9 pct in Union Bank of Nigeria Plc ("UBM"), from Asset Management Corporation of Nigeria ("AMCON"), for a purchase price of approximately $250 million

* Nvest now owns a total combined interest in UBN of 29.9 pct