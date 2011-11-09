MANILA Nov 9 The Philippines' Atlas Consolidated Mining and Development Corp is exploring potential copper sites to expand mining operations in central Cebu province as it seeks to hike output by 50 percent in two years.

"Our immediate plan is to increase daily capacity to 60,000 tonnes per day of copper concentrates from around 40,000 tonnes currently," vice president Adrian Paulino Ramos said.

Atlas' longer-term goal is to ramp up capacity to as much as 100,000 tonnes of copper concentrates per day, he told reporters after a stockholders' meeting on Wednesday.

He expected copper prices to remain supported by demand in China, Atlas' main buyer, and tight global supply due to strikes at some major mines around the world.

Atlas, partly owned by conglomerate SM Investments Corp , posted net income of 1.6 billion pesos ($37 million) for January-September period, reversing a net loss of 85 million pesos in the same period last year.

Higher output of a wholly-owned unit, Carmen Copper Corp, which operates the Toledo mine in Cebu, and higher copper prices boosted Atlas' profits, Ramos said.

"We are exploring areas around Carmen Copper's mine and we are also looking at some areas in Mindanao," he said.

The SM Group will raise its stake in Atlas to about 33 percent from 17 percent currently if its Banco de Oro Unibank unit converts a loan of 5.34 billion pesos into equity.

SM chief financial officer Jose Sio, who sits on the Atlas board, said Banco de Oro has until July next year to exercise its debt-to-equity conversion option.

Shares of Atlas fell 1.2 percent in a market that rose 0.7 percent. (Reporting by Erik dela Cruz; Editing by John Mair)