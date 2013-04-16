BRIEF-Total Energy Services increases offer consideration to Savanna Energy Services
* Amended offer to purchase all of issued and outstanding common shares of Savanna Energy Services Corp
April 16 Atlas Pipeline Partners LP said it will buy privately owned natural gas gathering and processing company TEAK Midstream LLC for $1 billion in cash to expand into the Eagle Ford shale field in South Texas.
The acquired assets include a 200 million cubic feet per day (mmcfd) cryogenic processing plant and a gas header pipeline with 750 mmcfd of throughput capacity, Atlas Pipeline said.
Feb 28 Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Inc will urge shareholders to reject a proposal by a Nebraska nonprofit that it sell its investments in oil refiner Phillips 66 and other companies involved in fossil fuels over 12 years, the nonprofit said on Tuesday.
Feb 28 A subsea and offshore contractor affiliate of Ezra Holdings Ltd, a struggling Singaporean oilfield services firm, filed for U.S. bankruptcy as it ran short of cash due to a lingering downturn in the oil-and-gas industry.