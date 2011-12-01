Dec 1 Atlas Pipeline Partners L.P.
said it would provide natural gas gathering and processing
services to an ExxonMobil unit from the Woodford Shale
to Velma processing facility in Oklahoma.
The company, which owns and operates five gas processing
facilities in the mid-continent region, will provide services up
to an incremental 60 million cubic feet per day (mmcfd) to XTO
Energy Inc.
The agreement will increase the processing capacity of the
Velma facility to 160 mmcfd after the expansion is completed.
