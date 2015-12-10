Kremlin says worried by pressure on Russian business in Ukraine
MOSCOW, March 28 Kremlin is extremely worried by pressure put in Ukraine on the Russian business, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Tuesday.
Dec 10 Shares of Australian business software maker Atlassian Corp Plc rose as much as 33.3 percent in their market debut, valuing the company at about $5.85 billion.
The company's initial public offering raised $462 million after the shares were priced at $21 each, above the expected range of $19-$20. The stock hit a high of $28 in the first few minutes of trading on Thursday.
Sydney-based Atlassian, which makes collaboration and management software, was valued at $3.3 billion in its last private valuation.
The company has about 51,000 customers in more than 160 countries, including NASA, Tesla Motors and the U.S. Department of Treasury.
(Reporting by Nikhil Subba in Bengaluru; Editing by Ted Kerr)
MOSCOW, March 28 Kremlin is extremely worried by pressure put in Ukraine on the Russian business, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Tuesday.
NEW YORK, March 28 Facundo L. Bacardi had little interest in joining the family business, which happens to be the largest privately held spirits company in the world, with a portfolio of more than 200 brands, including Bombay Sapphire, Grey Goose and Dewar’s.