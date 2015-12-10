(Rewrites, adds closing share price and market value, analyst
comment)
By Heather Somerville
Dec 10 Atlassian Corp Plc brought some
cheer to the end of a dour year for technology public offerings
on Thursday with a 32-percent pop on its Wall Street debut,
demonstrating that investors are eager to reward growing tech
companies that can reliably turn a profit.
Shares of the Australian software maker, which helps
companies collaborate and manage their operations, ended their
first day of trading at $27.78, up almost a third from the
initial public offering price of $21.
The Sydney-based company closed out the day with a market
value of $5.8 billion, well above its last private valuation of
$3.3 billion last year.
The performance shone some light on a bleak stretch for
IPOs, on pace to have their worst year in terms of dollars
raised since 2009, according to IPO fund manager Renaissance
Capital. First-day returns from IPOs this year are in negative
territory.
"It's always hard to anticipate the enthusiasm in the
market," said Jay Simons, Atlassian president and head of the
company's San Francisco office. "There is a very small
percentage of IPOs even in the last couple of years that have
moved their price range up and then priced above the range."
Atlassian's IPO raised $462 million after pricing just above
the expected range of $19 to $20. It is the sixth-most highly
valued IPO of the year.
Its strong debut signals that not all of the 145 tech
'unicorns' - venture-backed private companies worth $1 billion
or more - are overvalued. Atlassian, unlike most of those
unicorns, makes a profit.
Some startups struggling to make money have been hit with
discounts in both the private and public market. Loss-making
mobile payments company Square was valued at $6 billion in the
private market but took a 42 percent haircut on its valuation in
its IPO last month.
Meanwhile, Fidelity Investments has been marking down the
value of its private tech holdings.
Atlassian, which has been profitable for the last 10 years,
has not raised any venture capital funding to support its
operations. For the last fiscal year, it posted profit of $6.78
million.
However, the company said its profit, which shrank by about
two-thirds from 2014, may continue to slide as it spends more on
developing new technology.
That could pose a problem, said James Gellert, CEO of Rapid
Ratings, which assesses the financial health of companies. Over
the past several months Atlassian has rushed new, potentially
lower quality products to market.
"If they lose the confidence of the development community
they could see ... a serious sales problem," Gellert said.
(Reporting by Heather Somerville in San Francisco; Additional
reporting by Nikhil Subba in Bengaluru; Editing by Ted Kerr and
Bill Rigby)