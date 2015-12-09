(Adds details on the company)
By Lauren Hirsch
NEW YORK Dec 9 Atlassian Corporation Plc
raised $462 million in its initial public offering in
New York on Wednesday, as investors gave the Australian software
company a warmer reception versus other stock market hopefuls in
the technology sector this year.
The company priced its IPO at $21 per share, above its
previously indicated range of $19 to $20 per share. Including
debt, it values Atlassian at $4.4 billion, higher than its last
private valuation of $3.3 billion.
By comparison, payment processor Square Inc's IPO
valued the company less than its most recent private fundraising
round, while data storage company Pure Storage Inc's
IPO valued it at approximately the same.
Atlassian's IPO success underscores investors' positive
reception to a company that saves money on marketing by
foregoing a traditional sales team in favor of offering free
product trials and a web-based sales process.
Unlike many of its technology peers, Atlassian, whose
software allows businesses to collaborate and manage operations,
is already profitable and does not have venture capital funding.
Its annual revenue growth rate is nearly 50 percent.
For the fiscal year that ended in June, Atlassian reported a
profit of $6.8 million.
Because of its atypically profitable nature, Atlassian is
unlikely to be a bellwether for technology IPOs in 2016. The
wider IPO market has been choppy for these companies, as
investors became more risk-averse and demanded discounts to buy
their shares.
Atlassian will use proceeds from its IPO for corporate
purposes, including capital expenditures and potential
acquisitions.
The company, which has more than 1,200 employees, will trade
on the Nasdaq under the ticker symbol "TEAM." Goldman Sachs
Group Inc and Morgan Stanley are the lead
underwriters.
Atlassian offered no immediate comment.
(Reporting by Lauren Hirsch in New York; editing by Leslie
Adler, Diane Craft)