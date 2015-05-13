JOHANNESBURG May 13 Canada's Atlatsa Resources halted operations for the third day on Wednesday at is South African joint venture Bokoni mine, costing it about 700 ounces in lost daily platinum group metals output, head of investor relations Prudence Lebina said.

The unrest started on Monday when some members of the community surrounding Bokoni - a joint venture with South Africa's Anglo American Platinum - blocked the main road leading to Bokoni with burning tyres and rocks. (Reporting by Tiisetso Motsoeneng; Editing by James Macharia)