Trump taps Lyft executive for transportation post
WASHINGTON, April 6 The White House said Thursday that President Donald Trump plans to nominate a Lyft Inc executive as under secretary of transportation for policy.
JOHANNESBURG May 13 Canada's Atlatsa Resources halted operations for the third day on Wednesday at is South African joint venture Bokoni mine, costing it about 700 ounces in lost daily platinum group metals output, head of investor relations Prudence Lebina said.
The unrest started on Monday when some members of the community surrounding Bokoni - a joint venture with South Africa's Anglo American Platinum - blocked the main road leading to Bokoni with burning tyres and rocks. (Reporting by Tiisetso Motsoeneng; Editing by James Macharia)
April 7 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* Kyowa Hakko Kirin Co Ltd -announced global phase 3 study of mogamulizumab in patients with cutaneous t-cell lymphoma met its primary endpoint