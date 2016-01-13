Jan 13 Chipmaker Atmel Corp said it considered Microchip Technology Inc's $3.42 billion cash-and-stock proposal superior to Dialog Semiconductor Plc's offer.

Atmel said on Wednesday that Microchip had offered $7.00 per share in cash and $1.15 in Microchip stock, totaling $8.15 per share.

The company said it notified Dialog on Tuesday that it intended to terminate its deal with the company and enter into a definitive merger agreement with Microchip. (Reporting by Kshitiz Goliya in Bengaluru; Editing by Kirti Pandey)