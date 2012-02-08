BRIEF-ASCENDANT RESOURCES ANNOUNCES PRICING OF UNDERWRITTEN PUBLIC OFFERING
* ASCENDANT RESOURCES ANNOUNCES PRICING OF UNDERWRITTEN PUBLIC OFFERING
* Q4 rev $383.6 mln vs est $388.1 mln
* Q4 adj EPS $0.14 vs est $0.08
Feb 8 Chipmaker Atmel Corp posted a 16 percent fall in fourth-quarter revenue, hurt by weak demand for Android tablets.
Atmel had pre-announced its fourth-quarter revenue expectation last week, warning of a shortfall due to a delay in payment by an Asian distributor.
On Thursday, Atmel, which makes touchscreen chips used in phones and tablets, posted fourth-quarter revenue of $383.6 million -- down from $457.8 million it reported last year.
Profit for the quarter came in at $32.9 million, or 7 cents a share.
Excluding items, it earned 14 cents a share.
Analysts on average were looking for a 8 cent a share profit on $388.1 million in revenue, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Atmel shares closed at $10.10 on the Nasdaq. (Reporting by Himank Sharma in Bangalore; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)
* ASCENDANT RESOURCES ANNOUNCES PRICING OF UNDERWRITTEN PUBLIC OFFERING
SAO PAULO, Feb 22 Brazilian homebuilder PDG Realty SA said it was seeking protection from creditors by filing on Wednesday to restructure its debt in court, the country's second publicly listed builder to do so in less than six months.
* Xtant Medical announces appointment of Carl O'connell to permanent CEO