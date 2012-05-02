May 2 Chipmaker Atmel Corp's first-quarter revenue fell 23 percent as the company continues to grapple with lower demand for its touchscreen controllers.

Atmel's profit during the quarter decreased to $20.4 million, or 5 cents a share, compared with $74.6 million, or 16 cents a share last year.

Excluding items the company earned 8 cents a share.

Atmel shares closed at $8.99 on Wednesday on the Nasdaq.